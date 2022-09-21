ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact.
According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says his 32-year-old nephew, Joel of Entiat, had taken off in a powered parachute/glider from the Entiat Fire Hall and was heading north. Howson says his nephew hit a hydro pole first, and then fell 25 feet and landed on top of the property fence below the hydro pole on Olin Road. The address he landed closest too was 1500 Allison Place.
Howson says Joel's injuries were extensive, and his recovery appeared positive over the course of a few weeks until he died last Saturday after being released to a rehabilitation facility in Wenatchee. Morow says Joel's family visited the accident site on Monday, September 19 in search of his GoPro camera that broke away from his helmet on impact; it wasn't found.
"For several hours on Monday, we cleared the sagebrush and weed debris from the area but so far haven’t come up with the camera. If anyone has or is walking in this area, or knows of someone who has found a GoPro-type (not sure of the actual brand) of camera please contact either myself Mark (howson6@gmail.com/ 647-338-5123 or via Direct Message on Messenger etc.) or Entiat Fire Chief Adam Jones at the nearby Entiat Fire Station," Morow wrote on an Entiat community pate on Facebook.