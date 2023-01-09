EPHRATA - Saturday was a bad day for one local man who tried to flee from an arrest after leading police on a chase in Ephrata.
Ephrata Police Chief Eric Koch says sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Ephrata Police tried to get 31-year-old Damien Rasmussen to pull over during a traffic stop between the roundabout and Basin Street on SR 282 in Ephrata. Police say as soon as the traffic stop was initiated, that's when Rasmussen fled. Rasmussen eventually drove to the Sunland Motel where he got out of his vehicle and started running. The pursuing officer tried to catch up to Rasmussen on foot, but before he could, Rasmussen ran back to his car and took off.
Police say the officer initially in pursuit called for back as Rasmussen traveled south on SR 28 towards Oasis Park. An officer traveling in the opposite direction of Rasmussen spotted the suspect vehicle and pursued. Rasmussen's vehicle turned onto 19th Avenue Southwest and he eventually drove up into an orchard where he got stuck and tried to evade police on foot.
Other Ephrata Police officers and Grant County Sheriff's deputies responded with the help of a K-9. Rasmussen surrendered and was booked into the Grant County Jail.
Police say Rasmussen fled from the traffic stop because he had a felony 'failure to comply' warrant out for his arrest.