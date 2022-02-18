SPOKANE - A former Chelan Falls man will likely extend his time behind bars after fleeing from his troubles.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington says Jose Echeverria fled to Mexico in an attempt to evade a 30-month prison sentence in absentia almost five years ago for filing a fraudulent tax return.
Court documents state that Echeverria owned and operated a produce sales business from 2009 to 2012. During those four years, Echeverria filed fraudulent individual income tax returns with the IRS for those years, underreporting the income he received from his business by a total of $564,292. During that time, Echeverria wired hundreds of thousands of dollars in unreported income to an account in Mexico that he used to purchase land, vacation homes, and vehicles for his personal use.
Echeverria pled guilty to filing the fraudulent tax return in February 2017. The district court granted him permission to travel to Mexico for two months while he awaited sentencing. Echevarria, however, did not return to the United States for the sentencing hearing. On September 25, 2017, U.S. District Judge Lonny R. Suko sentenced Echeverria in absentia to 30 months in prison, one year of supervised release, and $183,191 in restitution to the IRS.
Court records show that Echeverria resided in Mexico as a fugitive for nearly five years until he was arrested by Mexican authorities pursuant to an extradition warrant. On February 10, 2022, Mexico surrendered Echeverria to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pursuant to the extradition treaty between the United States and Mexico. Echeverria has been detained without bond pending the execution of his sentence.
Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, noted that even the delays caused by Mr. Echeverria were not enough to prevent justice from being served: “…Mr. Echeverria defrauded the government and his fellow citizens out of nearly $200,000 in taxes, spent that money on land in Mexico, vacation homes, and personal vehicles, and fled from justice for almost five years. It is sometimes said that justice delayed is justice denied, but this case illustrates a different adage – that the only absolutes in life are death and taxes. Mr. Echeverria learned today that he could run, but he could not hide: he fought the law, and the law won.”