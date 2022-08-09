A 35-year-old Nespelem man will spend the next two decades behind bars for the terror he unleashed upon four children in 2020. John Edward McGinnis was sentenced in federal court in Spokane for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon on tribal land, arson on tribal land, felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm, and discharging and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. McGinnis pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges on May 21, 2021. McGinnis was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
According to court documents, McGinnis kidnapped four people at gunpoint in early June 2020. During the ordeal, which lasted several hours beginning on the evening of June 1 and continuing into the morning hours of June 2, 2020, McGinnis held his victims at gunpoint and even fired several gunshots in the immediate area of these victims. At the time of these offenses, three of the victims were minor children – ages 9, 13, and 17. After holding three of his victims at gunpoint inside their home on the Colville Indian Reservation, Defendant forced these victims into a truck, which McGinnis later stole. McGinnis then forced the victims to drive to McGinnis’s trailer, which McGinnis lit on fire, causing the trailer to burn to the ground.
At one point during the ordeal, three of the victims were able escape. McGinnis, however, was not finished. He found another victim in the Grand Coulee area – robbing her at gunpoint and forcing her into the stolen truck. After he kidnapped this victim, McGinnis sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she tried to escape. Ultimately, this fourth victim did manage to escape at a gas station in Spokane, Washington by causing McGinnis to believe she was going inside to pay for gas. Instead, the victim told the gas station attendant to call 911 and then locked herself inside the bathroom in fear McGinnis would come after her.
Shortly after this fourth victim escaped, Spokane Police saw the stolen truck near Second Avenue in Spokane, Washington. When officers tried to stop the truck, McGinnis led police on a high-speed chase that ended near Liberty Park, where McGinnis attempted to drive the truck off-road, and the truck became high centered. McGinnis was then taken into custody. Inside the stolen truck, police recovered a .22 caliber revolver, which McGinnis was not able to lawfully possess because of his prior convictions for second-degree burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon. Notably, McGinnis was on federal supervised release at the time of these offenses.
In announcing the sentence, Judge Peterson stated, “My heart goes out to the victims” in this case. She also emphasized that “the offense was really terrible” for everyone involved.