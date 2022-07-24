WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee man known for fleeing from police was finally put behind bars.
On Friday night, Wenatchee Police arrested Justin Graham for attempting to elude law enforcement and for unlawful possession of a firearm. Graham has managed to flee from police at least three times within the past year. On Friday, a search warrant for Graham’s home was obtained. A tactical team was summoned to his home, taking him into custody.
Two illegally possessed firearms, a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, cash, and a motorcycle were seized.
Despite current legislation restricting vehicle pursuits, Wenatchee PD continues to investigate drivers who decide to drive recklessly to avoid being stopped by the police