BAKERSFIELD - A Moses Lake woman faces vehicular manslaughter charges in a California crash that took the life of her 7-year-old daughter in May.
California Highway Patrol officials confirmed on Thursday that 35-year-old Wendy Garcia of Moses Lake was under the influence when she rolled her vehicle on the night of May 30 near Edwards Airforce Base in Rosamond, California.
Highway Patrol officers say Garcia’s vehicle was the only one involved.
California Troopers say four of the five kids, all of whom were not wearing their seatbelts, were thrown from the vehicle. Kids ages ranged from 7 to 12-years old. The youngest child, seven-year-old Mireya Indica Anguiano, died at the scene of the crash.
Authorities say Garcia and her children were visiting family in the area.
According to Mojave Desert News, Garcia assaulted officers after the wreck.
Garcia was arrested and taken to Kern County Jail in Bakersfield on suspicion of DUI and Vehicular Homicide.
California State Patrol was unable to confirm if the District Attorney’s office in Bakersfield has formally charged Garcia. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.