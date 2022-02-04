KENT - The Seattle Times reports that a lawsuit has been filed after a family found out that the wrong person was laid to rest at their father’s military burial ceremony in Kent last November.
Jerald Weber was with his 97-year-old dad, Jerald Weber, a World War II veteran, when he passed away at a western Washington nursing home last October.
On Veterans Day 2021, the Weber family gathered at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent to honor him with a proper military burial. Weber was set to be buried next to his wife. Weber’s funeral included a gun salute, an Air Force honor guard’s ceremonial folding of the flag that was laid over his casket. According to the Seattle Times, Weber’s final wish was to be buried in uniform and be laid next to his wife. According to the lawsuit, all of that was carried out except that the person buried that ceremony wasn’t Weber.
The Seattle Times reports that the couple’s only son, Jerald Weber, got a phone call from the Curnow Funeral Home in Sumner, three weeks after his father’s burial. The lawsuit states that “the person who was buried in his father’s coffin, received military honors, and was wearing his father’s uniform was a total stranger.” At that point, the funeral home still had William Weber’s severely-decomposed body and had admitted that it made an error.
The lawsuit argues that the funeral home mishandled the body, inflicting emotional distress out of negligence and violated laws for funeral homes under the state’s Consumer Protection Act. The metropolitan publication wrote that the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday.
A different funeral home was reportedly summoned to retrieve William Weber’s remains so he could be buried at a later date. The casket that the stranger had been buried in was removed from William’s plot and hauled away. Williams plot was covered back up. The stranger buried in William’s casket was not identified in the lawsuit.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Kevin Precht owner of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee and Kayser’s Chapel Of Memories in Moses Lake for comment. Precht says his staff are trained extensively, in-house to prevent something like this from happening. Precht says he’s instilled a verification process that allows staff to keep track of identities during transition from arrival to burial. Precht added that the extraordinary circumstances surrounding William Weber are “extremely rare” in the funeral industry.