WENATCHEE - After setting up their vending machines for operation in early November, the two organizations responsible for the two mechanized NARCAN dispensers in Moses Lake and Wenatchee say the amount of packs consumed is on par with their expectations.
Joey Hunter, network manager of the North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCACH) along with the Central Washington Recovery Coalition, are responsible for project that put NARCAN dispensing machines at the Alano Club in Wenatchee and the Open Doors Homeless Sleeping Center in Moses Lake, both of which are in high-foot-traffic areas of those ‘in recovery.’
Hunter says about 40 NARCAN packs have been dispensed in Wenatchee and about 40 have been dispensed in Moses Lake over the course of a little over three weeks.
iFIBER ONE News asked Hunter if he thought those numbers were alarmingly high.
“No, the rate of consumption is at what we expected. We purchased enough supplies with the expectation that 50 packs will be used per month, per machine,” Hunter explained.
Hunter says no one has tried taking advantage of the vending machines as they are watched 24/7.
A NARCAN machine for Omak is currently being built. Omak’s NARCAN dispenser will be housed at the Family Health Center starting at the beginning of 2022.
NARCAN nasal spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency; it reverses the ill effects of a potentially fatal overdose.
The products dispensed by the machines are free.