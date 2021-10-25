If you had difficulties calling your family or friends today, it’s likely due to the fact that Washington state has changed its dialing requirements for those who live in the ‘509’ area code. As of Sunday, Oct. 24, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission says anyone living in eastern Washington (509 area code) are now required to dial those digits.
The change to 10-digit dialing is part of a national endeavor that allows for the three-digit dialing of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The ability to only dial ‘988’ to reach the hotline will go live in 2022.
Telephone service providers will remove seven-digit dialing from all networks due to the change. Ten-digit dialing will not affect the cost of a phone call.
The Utilities and Transportation Commission says the change could impact alarms, security systems and medical devices as some may only use seven digit. State officials encourage anyone with older alert equipment to contact their providers and inquire about reprogramming their equipment.
All Western Washington area codes switched to 10-digit dialing in 2017.