ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University’s police force is touting what it implies as a ‘turnaround in progress’ in its approach to being “more approachable.” According to an article written by Inside Higher Ed, CWU was one of the first institutions to overhaul their image.
In 2017, the police department swapped their militarized uniforms for cargo pants and polo shirts. CWU Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch says the new look was student-inspired after having conversations with scholars.
“They had some comments and some concerns about the traditional-looking police uniform causing barriers for some underrepresented students to report and feel safe,” Berthon-Koch told Inside Higher Ed.
CWU’s police force also filed away its metal badge and adopted a sewn-on version instead. Despite the department’s laid-back look, officers still wield the same tools and weapons like any other standard police department.
“Sometimes people in our underrepresented student groups have this image of the police, because they may have had a bad interaction somewhere else, and that police uniform might be a barrier for them to feel that you’re approachable, that you can come up and be spoken to, that you can have a conversation,” Berthon-Koch said. “So with that, we made the decision to listen to our community but also to respect the officer’s ability to do their job.”
Berthon-Koch says his patrol vehicles are getting new paint jobs with a color scheme of crimson and black, instead of the traditional black and white.
Other colleges across the U.S. have a similar philosophy they include Franklin & Marshall College, Amherst College, and others.
“Changing the uniform is not going to create instant community trust,” Berthon-Koch told Inside Higher Ed. “That’s a step that I think a lot of people need to understand, especially in leadership positions. We, as chiefs, can talk about community policing, we can philosophically debate it, but until you actually walk the walk, you don’t make a change.”