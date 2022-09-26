The U.S. Postal Service will hold an unprecedented, two-day hiring "mega blitz" this week as it looks to fill over 2,000 USPS positions across Washington state.
The hiring blitz will take place at a number of local post offices in north central Washington. Post office locations that have positions to fill include Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Quincy, and Othello.
Positions in need of filling include mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks.
The available postal positions, which offer starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour, are great opportunities for anyone seeking fast-paced, rewarding work environments with good pay, and are a first step that could lead to long-term careers for the Postal Service.
Postal facilities that will host job fairs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 30 are listed on the following page. USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fairs to answer questions, assist potential applicants and provide detailed information about available positions.
USPS employment requirements include the following:
- Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
- Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.
- Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.
- Must provide recent employment history.
- Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).
Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.