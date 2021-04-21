EPHRATA - “It’s a tragedy. No one likes to see anything like this,” were the first words Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano said when asked about his opinion of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case.
On Tuesday, Chauvin, a former Minneapolis policeman, was convicted of killing George Floyd after Floyd had allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
Dano, known for his charisma and outspoken persona, said, “it was a horrific thing for people to watch and mistakes were made,” Dano added.
Dano’s take on the incident and outcome of Chauvin’s trial is an other side of the coin perspective on the matter.
“People forget that George Floyd placed himself in a very bad position. He’s no saint, he’s got a history," Dano said.
According to fact-checking website, snopes.com, Floyd was convicted of eight crimes between 1997-2005. Floyd was sentenced to five years in prison in 2007 for an aggravated home invasion. Floyd reportedly maintained a clean criminal record through the 2010’s after being paroled in 2013.
Dano went on to explain his stance that despite the tragedy, “Floyd put himself in a bad situation.” Dano says the intoxicants in Floyd’s system did not help his circumstances either.
“I’ve dealt with cases involving people who were high on meth and have seen smaller men being subdued by five or six officers because of the drugs that were fueling their behavior during their struggles.”
Dano added that Floyd “was not cooperating and was not doing what the officers had told him to do.”
“People are very rah-rah about this cop being convicted, but I think it’s a witch hunt; I’m very discouraged by the state of our judicial system,” Dano said.
Dano believes Floyd should not have been tried in Minneapolis and believes the jury was pressured into convicting Chauvin.
“The jury was worried about backlash if they didn’t convict him (Chauvin). Jurors have been tracked down and traced in the past.”
Dano used the term “race hustlers” to describe those who he believes, “controlled the narrative,” after Floyd’s death.
“It’s these outside societal forces preaching systemic racism that I bristle about,” Dano explained.
Dano told iFIBER ONE News that he would have rather defended than prosecuted if he were involved in the Floyd case.