WENATCHEE - The homeless camp just off the Senator George Sellar Bridge next to the Salvation Army Social Service Office continues to be a ‘thorn in the side’ of the local community. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that the City of Wenatchee and Wenatchee Police continue to get complains about the camp.
During Thursday’s Wenatchee City Council meeting on Thursday, nearby resident Kim Martin told the council that she has seen drug deals and prostitution at the camp; she and her neighbors feel unsafe.
“There was one motor home and now there are two,” Martin said. “There are piles of garbage, shopping carts, empty propane tanks, human waste, hypodermic needles, etc.”
The city is apparently at odds with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) over the issue. The WSDOT owns the property and has been asked by the city, repeatedly, to trespass the occupants of the camp, but the WSDOT has denied those requests.
Mayor Frank Kuntz says state law doesn’t allow local entities to evict people from homeless camps unless a low-barrier shelter is available. An example of that is the sleep center in Moses Lake.
“Listen, we can’t even mow Locomotive Park without bringing out police officers down to protect our (parks department) people,” Kuntz stated.