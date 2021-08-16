MANSON - The owner of Blueberry Hills restaurant in Manson took to social media on Sunday to speak on behalf of area restaurants dealing with the dysfunction of staff shortages, a reduction to food supply, and angry customers.
Kari Sorensen and her husband, Roger, own Blueberry Hill Farms LLC.
Prior to acknowledging her own struggles as a restaurant owner, Sorensen wrote about her experiences at a few local restaurants that she says are experiencing the same hardships she is.
“I went out to dinner the other night on a Tuesday. I tried 3 different restaurants (beginning at 5 pm), and each one had waitlists so long that they couldn’t take any more reservations for the night,” Sorensen wrote. “Two hours to wait for a table. And that was even if you could GET one. Food times? Food times for to-go food at the pizza places was over 2.5 hours, and they couldn’t take any more orders. I watched at one place where online orders poured in and printed out and literally COVERED THE FLOOR. They were walking on them. They had to take their ordering system down. That didn’t even take into consideration the walk-in orders and the ones that people called in. And the phone never stopped ringing. And people were hot, tired, and angry. Well, guess what? WE ARE TOO.”
“We are being treated horribly by folks that we’re trying to show a good time and good service to. As a valley, we simply aren’t equipped to handle the giant influx of people. ESPECIALLY with staff shortages and food shortages. OUR RESTAURANTS ARE BURIED,” Sorensen added.
Sorensen says the patronage is appreciated, but spending an entire day dealing with unruly customers is too much.
“We appreciate your patronage, folks. We are happy to have you with us. But I just spent a day – an ENTIRE DAY dealing with screaming, rude, cursing, demanding, disrespectful, and unbelievably RUDE people in my own restaurant. I thought about walking away from my own business because of it. This is happening all day long, every single day. It's really heartbreaking. You are abusing the people who have a heart for service.”
Sorensen went on to say that an “unbelievably bad behavior” of a customer “made me want to walk away from my own business and close the doors.” Sorensen says her staff feels the same way daily.
Sorensen says the small, family-owned and operated restaurants are unable to keep up with customer demands due to food supply shortages caused by the pandemic. She says restaurants like hers are doing the best they can to help customers, but they can only do so much and that being an “abusive” customer is not the right way to go about it.
“We all need an attitude audit, folks. This is going to be a bumpy ride, and we're all in it together. Regardless of the end of this situation, you're on. Please be kind.”
After her post, a couple of restaurants in the region applauded and praised Sorensen for vocalizing what they felt was an accurate depiction of issues in the restaurant business.
Restaurants across the state are being forced to close for short periods of time due to staffing shortfalls.