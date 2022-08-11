After reviving Soap Lake's longtime roller-skating rink last fall, the arena's new owners say some unforeseen challenges associated with the building are prompting a call for help. Hollywood Roll is owned by Chuck and Raquel Walsh.
"Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat in Eastern Washington, we’ve had issues with the rink being just too hot to skate, so we had to close for a few days. Our business isn't sustainable year-round if we can't be open during the summer months," the Walshes wrote on a GoFundMe page.
"We realize in order to make Hollywood Roll a destination for families, roller derby, teens, school functions, accessibility groups, birthday parties and other celebrations, we need to make urgent upgrades to be the best rink possible for our community!"
Chuck and Raquel say as much as $20,000 is needed to equip the building with a split heat and air-conditioning unit that would allow them to keep the facility cool in the summer and warm during the winter. Up to $10,000 is needed for industrial fans and $10,000 for additional electrical work.
Hollywood Roll plans incorporate batting cages, laser tag, and ax throwing in the future.