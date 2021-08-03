School board races are historically non-partisan, but that notion appears to be fading, at least in the Wenatchee Valley.
Last month, postcards and letters were mailed out from the Chelan County Democrats and the Chelan County GOP. Both forms of communication endorsed school board candidates whose personal politics apparently align each groups' 'side of the aisle.'
A couple of weeks before the primary election on Aug. 3, Chelan County GOP mailed a letter to members in the Wenatchee voting district. The letter acknowledged issues regarding the state’s new sex education law and critical race theory issue. The letter also formally endorses Matt Van Bogart, Katherine Thomas, and Julie Norton as the conservative candidates.
“It would be great to have all conservative candidates move on in the general election,” Chelan County GOP wrote in its letter.
The group also went on to encourage citizens to contribute to its cause and stated that momentum is gaining in terms of “taking back our community, state, and country,”; it cautioned readers about not letting America become a "socialist" country.
Chelan County Democrats communicated in a similar, but abbreviated fashion in the form of a postcard. The postcard does not go into nearly as much depth as the GOP, but it does offer a “recommendation” in terms of the candidates it would like to see elected onto the Wenatchee, Eastmont, and Cascade (Leavenworth) school boards.
Some argue that partisanship on school boards puts kids in a ‘political crossfire.’