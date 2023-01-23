CLE ELUM - The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District's new logo has been approved by both the Yakama Tribal Council and the school board.
As reported by KNDU-TV, the Tribe approved the logo on Dec. 23 and the school board gave the formal 'thumbs up' on Jan. 9. KNDU-TV also reports that the Tribe passed a resolution, allowing the school district to keep its 'Warriors' mascot name. Reportedly, the previous logo was not kept because, according to the tribe, was not culturally accurate.
The logo was chosen in a survey of hundreds of community members and students. It was designed by Cle Elum-Roslyn School District alum Charles "CJ" Strom Jr.
"Using an arrowhead allows for us to honor community traditions by keeping a likeness to the mascot that we cherish, and also allowing us to respect culture and acknowledge the impact of characterizations," Strom said. "It also is inspired by the arrowhead silhouette of the Yakama Nation’s crest, an effort to show respect and gratitude for our partnership," Strom said in a press release.
The changing of the logo and consolation from the Tribe on the name is the result of state House Bill 1356, which requires school districts to work with tribes on the depiction of their cultural heritage in mascot logos and names.
Moses Lake's school district was prompted to change it's logo and name at both its high school and middle school in 2022 at the request of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.