School districts throughout Grant, Chelan and Adams counties appear to be opting out of any attempt to lift a mask mandate prior to officious rescinding of the state’s mask requirement for schools on March 21.
iFIBER ONE News heard from Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Soap Lake, and Othello school districts; all of whom say there are no plans to defy the state’s mandate prior to its removal on March 21.
Kettle Falls and Colville school districts are the only known districts who have voted to make masks optional in the interim; Colville’s mask-optional rule will take effect on Tuesday Feb. 22.
A deterrent for additional schools mirroring that concept is the risk of losing state funding. Within 24 after the board acted, the Colville School District received a letter from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) that warned of the possibility of losing state funding due to failure to comply with the state’s mandate. 10 miles to the west of Colville, Kettle Falls School District nixed the mask-wearing requirement last Monday with no apparent plans to reinstate it prior to March 21. The district received its noncompliance notice the next morning. Kettle Falls Superintendent Michael Olsen says the district will use its cash reserves should the state withdraw funding, but backup funding would only last six weeks at the most.