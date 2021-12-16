Local school districts are putting communities on notice about an anonymous nationwide TikTok challenge that will threaten the safety of schools everywhere, including elementary schools.
Local school districts are confirming that the post did not originate from any particular school district and there are no credible sources or evidence to support it.
Again, school districts do not believe the threat to be credible and are closely monitoring the situation. Local districts say they are in contact with police who may have an increased presence at all school buildings.
School districts are encouraging parents to enlighten their students about the dangers of issues threats on social media or practicing trending social media challenges.