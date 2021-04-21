ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University’s newly-founded Equity and Inclusion Committee appeared unfiltered in its expression of relief following the conviction of George Floyd’s killer, Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department.
Committee Vice President Kandee Cleary issued a public reaction to the outcome of the Chauvin trial this week. In her letter, Cleary states that the tragedy of George Floyd “raised, once and for all, important issues regarding racial and social injustices that have so long been engrained in the fabric of our nation.” Cleary went on to say that the university is relieved that “just has been served.”
“I am optimistic that this decision might represent a change, where we, as Americans, can move toward a more equitable and just country, and overcome the pain and trauma that has for too long created an environment characterized by systemic racism and social injustice that is too-often prevalent in policing,” she wrote in her statement.
Cleary says the killing of George Floyd made everyone aware of the “nation’s history of killing people of color disproportionately…”
One year ago, George Floyd died during a struggle with Minneapolis Police after allegedly passing a $20 counterfeit bill.
CWU’s Diversity and Equity Center provides high impact, transformational, community building and educational programs for the CWU community. Per the university, the goal is to nurture leaders grounded in the core concepts of intersectional identity development, diversity education, equity, and social justice.