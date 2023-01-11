ELLENSBURG - A couple of local sheriffs are vocalizing their concerns about new proposed gun laws proposed in tandem by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee. Due to the political clout between the pair, it's likely only a matter of time before the new laws pass both chambers and circulate their way to the governor's desk for signature during or after this year's legislative session.
On Tuesday, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers who also serves as the president of the Washington State Sheriff's Association, released a letter he penned about the so-called problems associated with the proposed gun measures.
The suggested mandates ban assault weapons, require permits to buy guns and make gun retailers potentially liable for negligent sales.
"We, members of the Washington State Sheriff's Association, believe the proposed restrictions erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime," Myers wrote in the letter.
The Firearm Industry Responsibility & Gun Violence Victims’ Access to Justice Act ensures that firearms manufacturers and sellers will face liability if they fail to establish, implement and enforce reasonable controls in the manufacture, sale, distribution and marketing of firearms. The bill ensures that victims have access to justice when the firearms industry fails to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, and Rep. David Hackney, D-Tukwila.
The second bill, sponsored by Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, and Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, renews Ferguson’s call for a ban on the sale, manufacture or importation of military-style assault weapons. This is the second time Gov. Inslee has joined Ferguson to call for a ban on the sale of assault weapons.
According to The Center Square, the permit-to-purchase law would require prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. The law would allow law enforcement more time to conduct background checks and make firearms training a requirement for getting the permit.
Myers went on to say that the new laws shift the focus from offenders to law-abiding citizens.
"The Governor's proposed legislation is also inconsistent with Article I Section 24 of the Washington State Constitution, which mirrors the language of the Federal Second Amendment. The new proposals to restrict gun ownership would further infringe on rights that have been clearly and repeatedly established," Myers noted.
Myers and the Sheriff's Association noted that the plausible alternative to these gun laws would be placing a greater emphasis on dealing with repeat offenders because "people who commit violent crimes simply don't concern themselves with obeying rules about guns."
Myers says the new restrictions would only impact people who obey laws in the first place.
The Association went on to refer to the proposed measures as a "narrow solution."
Adams County Sheriff and Washington State Sheriff's Association Treasurer Dale Wagner concurred with the letter.
"I stand along side the Washington State Sheriff’s Association members and our local communities to protect the second amendment rights awarded in both the Washington State and U.S. CONSTITUTION," Wagner stated.