WENATCHEE - On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration announced plans to finally ban all menthol-flavored tobacco products.
“Banning menthol—the last allowable flavor—in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products. With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to a representative at Wenatchee Smoke for comment.
“It’s going to hurt a lot of businesses,” the tobacco shop staffer told iFIBER ONE News. The shop says a large portion of its sales consist of menthol products. The tobacco store says it won’t pull its menthol products from its shelves until its officially mandated to do so by the government.
The FDA says it hopes to have a ban in place by sometime next year. It can’t ban the flavor immediately because the proposed change needs to go through a legal public comment period.