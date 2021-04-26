WENATCHEE - Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that the YWCA and Wenatchee Valley College’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will conduct the 5th annual Stand Against Racism effort beginning this Tuesday. The event is for communities and leaders to make public declarations that they are actively working to fight racism.
“This year we are centering most of our discussion around the inequities within COVID-19.” stated Todd, “From the communities that have been most affected by COVID-19, the way that vaccine distribution has happened, and discrepancies within groups that the vaccine has been distributed to.”
KPQ reports that local activist and speaker Teresa Zepeda says the week of ‘Stand Against Racism’ events begin on Tuesday at noon with a webinar on the effects of COVID-19 on the LatinX community. A panel of local experts will speak about racism in health outcomes via Zoom on Wednesday.
An anti-racism march is planned for Thursday with participants meeting at 4 p.m. at the YWCA Thrift Store on North Wenatchee Avenue. The march will span to Memorial Park. Wenatchee City Councilman Mark Kulas will read and sign a Stand Against Racism Proclamation on behalf of the city of Wenatchee.
KPQ reports that another anti-racist march is set for Friday in Omak at 4 p.m.
For more info about these events, go to www.ywcancw.org.