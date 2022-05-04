SEATTLE - As Starbucks fights to maintain control over its workforce, the coffee-making juggernaut has scores of locations across America and the globe says its investing into its employees. This week, Howard Shultz announced during a Quarter 2, 2022 earnings call that the company is increasing its average barista pay to $17/hr.
“Starbucks is moving all U.S. store partners to a $15/hour floor this summer, effective August 1, and also adding incremental increases that will apply to all U.S. store partners, while recognizing and rewarding tenure. On August 1, average hourly pay at Starbucks will be nearly $17/hour nationally. All partners hired on or before May 2 will get either a 3% raise or $15/hour, whichever is higher,” Shultz announced in a press release.
Shultz says the company is going to overhaul the way it recognizes its long-term employees.
“Partners with 2-5 years of service will receive at least a 5% increase or move to 5% above the market start rate, whichever is higher. Partners with 5+ years of service will receive at least a 7% increase or move to 10% above the market start rate, whichever is higher,” the press release added.
Starbucks says it plans to make an even bigger investment into its management staff.
“On August 1, Starbucks will also double our planned investments in store manager, assistant store manager and shift manager pay for leaders hired on or before May 2. These are one-time investments in base pay in addition to our planned FY23 raises this fall.”
Shultz also says widespread debit/credit card tipping will be implemented at coffee shops.
However, Shultz did reveal that the pay increases and added benefits would only apply to non-unionized stores.
Starbucks has locations in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Omak and Ellensburg.