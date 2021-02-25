MOSES LAKE - In a letter to the governor, Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek appeared uncensored in his genuine expression of disdain for what he described as a ‘lack of progress’ towards getting educators vaccinated statewide.
Meek boldly spoke for all 295 public school districts in the state. Despite the formal letter, Meek was candid about his concern regarding the governor’s seemingly contradictory statement about wanting students to return to a traditional class setting, but remains mum on a push to get school staff vaccinated immediately.
“I am deeply concerned that your recent messages call for the safe reopening of our state’s school but there has been no noticeable action to vaccinate our interested staff members. A few weeks ago, I was encouraged to hear information reported about the newly launched “Get Ready” Program featuring a partnership between OSPI and Kaiser Permanente. However, that was now a month ago exactly 20 school days ago and we know no more today than before. 20 school days is exactly 11% of a school year. That much time has passed since the announcement. Students need to learn, grow, and be supported now,” Meek stated in his letter.
Meek went on to say that the Moses Lake School District and other districts across the state have prepared for a return to a fully traditional class setting at a moment’s notice, but the state appears ill-prepared in keeping pace with public school system.
“In fact, we have gotten ready, now it is your turn. With big dreams and big visions also come big decisions. Now is the time for action, not plans for action.”
In his letter, Meek described a portion of the state’s vaccination plan as “illogical.”
“I have been deeply bothered by the way that this debate has played out in our society. This era has depicted that our state’s school employees are selfish, short sighted, and unreasonable to make this request. The conversation has shifted from whether school employees need to be vaccinated to reopen schools, not whether they should be afforded that opportunity. We have seen other professions and industries, beyond the medical field, move to the front of the line. We have also been witness to pitting the needs of our state’s elderly against those of school employees. The values that questions quite frankly are an illogical juxtaposition. BOTH are important and critical. At the same time, we respect the demand on available vaccine resources, but we are innately aware of unused vaccines sitting in counties across this state. Instead of putting the resources to work for our state’s safety and well-being they are being wasted at the expense of a prioritized system.”
Meek concluded his letter by stating that Washington needs to honor and request a school employee’s desire for vaccination as a component of protection.