MOSES LAKE - The 2021 Gridiron Classic high school football tournament kicks off Friday with nine local schools looking to make a run.
In 4A action, 11-seeded Moses Lake takes on Gonzaga Prep at 7 p.m. Friday at Gonzaga Prep. The Chiefs are 7-3 overall and won the Big 9 with a 6-0 league record. No. 15 Eastmont plays Eastlake at 7 p.m.
In 2A action, No. 11 Othello heads on the road to take on Steilacoom at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The reigning 1A state champion Royal Knights are matched up against Bellevue Christian at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Royal High School. Royal finished the season undefeated. No. 13 Omak plays Friday night at 7 p.m. at Lakeside.
In 2B, No. 3 Okanogan awaits the winner of Friday’s matchup between Brewster and Columbia, while No. 4 Lind-Ritzville/Sprague will play the winner of the River View/Onalaska game.
Top-seeded Almira Coulee Hartline will take on the winner of the Neah Bay and Wilbur-Creston-Keller matchup in the 1B tournament. No. 2 Odessa also has a bye in the first round and will play either Cusick or Liberty Bell in the quarterfinals.