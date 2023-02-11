MOSES LAKE - A local teen's life has been cut short after they were killed in a Friday night crash near Moses Lake.
Grant County Sheriff's deputies say the two-vehicle wreck was reported at around 11:20 p.m.
Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Moses Lake was driving in a Mercedes Benz sedan eastward on Road 4 NE when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Road L-NE and collided with a Ford F-250 driven by 55-year-old Michael Kralman of Snohomish.
Kralman was ok, but Rodriguez died at the scene. Rodriguez's 18-year-old passenger, Taylor Davidson of Moses Lake, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
It's unknown if intoxicants were factors in the crash, but Rodriguez's body will soon be examined by Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.