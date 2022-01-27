RITZVILLE - A student’s convincing threat at the Lind-Ritzville High School on Thursday was swiftly dealt with when the teen was detained by administrators.
The Ritzville Police officials say the Lind-Ritzville High School went in to lockdown at around 8:35 a.m. after a student made threats towards another student.
Police say a 16-year-old male arrived at the school and contacted the principal stating he was going to “mess up” another student. School administrators managed to detain the student until law enforcement could arrive; details of the intervention could not be disclosed by the school district.
The student was taken into custody by police and faces charges of harassment. Further investigation reveals that the alleged offender and student who was threatened “had words” on Wednesday in a school bathroom over money.
The victim of the harassment was found to be in possession of a knife with a spring-assisted blade. That victim faces charged of possessing a dangerous weapon.
Both students have been placed on emergency suspension from the school.