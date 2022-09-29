EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata.
Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The semi-truck came to rest in the eastbound ditch facing westbound.
Scott was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
State troopers suspect he was suffering a medical issue while driving.
No charges are expected against the driver.