QUINCY - Quincy Police say it’s a first; someone trying to reach out to them to complain about the music coming from a local ice cream truck.
On June 17, Quincy Police say someone filed a noise complaint because the Wheel of Fortune ice cream truck’s music was "too loud."
Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says the officer who handled the complained immediately closed the case noting “the Wheel of Fortune cart was doing exactly what it’s done for the past decade or so.”
Green says the odd inquiry to police was futile because the cart did not exceed the volume threshold for a violation and was not stationary.
Green says the complainant refused to give their name to dispatch.