MOSES LAKE - After several setbacks, Crumbl Cookies in Moses Lake will finally start selling its famous cookies and other sweet treats on Friday, Nov. 11.
Crumbl will operate in its space at 601 S. Pioneer Way between Ace Hardware and Safeway.
Store owners Renae and Matthew Rusk hail from Pasco and own the Crumbl Cookies location in Kennewick.
The Rusks say their Moses Lake store will operate from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays.
A single Crumbl Cookies store creates about 70 job opportunities.
The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.
Customers can order in-person during the first 5 business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, November 16, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.
Crumbl has 500 locations across over 40 states in the U.S.