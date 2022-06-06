MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Interim Superintendent Carole Meyer will no longer be employed in any capacity come June 30, 2022 per the direction of the Moses Lake School Board.
On May 10, Meyer submitted a request to take accumulated paid leave from May 10 through June 30; June 30 is the last day of her current contract.
According to copies of redacted emails obtained by iFIBER ONE News through a public records request, Meyer’s requested absence was apparently health related due to a serious medical condition. Meyer had penned a formal letter to Moses Lake School Board President Kevin Fuhr about her need for leave and that it was medical related and was signed by her doctor. The school district’s human resources department requested that Meyer send a snap shot of her documented ailment in the electronic medical records keeping system called MyChart. Meyer then sent a follow up email of the snapshot.
Per state requirement, the school district also notified that she could also qualify for Family Medical Leave Act due to the length of her requested absence.
On May 13, the Moses Lake School District issued a formal letter notifying Meyer that it would not be renewing her contract as superintendent and that she would not be employed with the school district after June 30, 2022.