MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Airshow announcer Derek Allen is hailed as ‘one of the best’ to do what he does on the microphone when it comes to calling airshows across the country.
A crew member and crew chief of various military plane divisions throughout his life, Allen’s background in theater gives him the engaging quality needed to captivate crowds during show time.
Allen says he wanted to be a part of the Moses Lake Airshow immediately after talking to Terry Quick, the show’s director. Allen says his motivation behind his involvement with the show is bringing the Moses Lake community together around aviation. Allen says he plans on bringing a lot of energy to show and looks forward to being the catalyst between the pilots and fans.
“I spent 2.5 years as the Superintendent and announcer for the A-10 Demo Team, so that gives me some great insight knowledge about what goes on at a show. This allows me to build that bridge for the fans and make it truly an experience that they are immersed in,” Allen said in an earlier interview.
As far as how Allen’s passion for aerial performances developed, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2004, entered as an F-16 Viper Crew Chief, and had various assignments in the US and the Pacific. This is when Derek saw the “Black Eagles” from the Republic of Korea Air Force as well as the PACAF Viper Demo Team and he caught the air show and demonstration bug.
Derek hopes that events like the Moses Lake Airshow will motivate and inspire today’s youth to take to the skies.
Currently, Derek is the Commandant of the Airman Leadership School at Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ where he lives with his wife Ercilia and three children Hailey, David and Noah.
To see Derek in action as the planes take flight, buy your tickets to the Moses Lake Airshow now at www.moseslakeairshow.com. The Moses Lake Airshow will begin June 17 with the first day’s main event featuring a world-record motorbike jump performed by Ephrata’s Alex Harvill.
“Be present when someone breaks a world record is a once in a life time opportunity. Also, he’s a local dude out there crushing it and I know the hometown support will mean the world to Alex and his family,” Derek explained in an earlier interview.
June 17, 18, and 19 will also feature static plane displays, food vendors, games for kids, a state-of-the-art flight simulator, and more. Aerial acrobatics will happen on June 18 and June 19.