SOAP LAKE — Longtime Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Kirk Sheppard and his wife Patricia Sheppard, the district’s secretary for nearly three decades, are set to retire in September.
The fire district is holding an open house from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 to celebrate their retirements. The open house is being held at the fire district station 1 in Lakeview.
Kirk Sheppard has served as chief for Grant County Fire District 7, which serves the Soap Lake area, for the past 25 years. Patricia Sheppard has been the district’s secretary for 26 years.
The public is invited to the open house to offer their well-wishes.