MOSES LAKE - Many are now mourning the death of a local man who was looked up to as a spiritual cornerstone of a Moses Lake church for decades.
Having moved from Texas to Moses Lake in 1984, Keith Easterly was member and later became a pastor with Grace Harvest Church. Keith and his wife relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in late 2019 to be closer to family.
Grace Harvest Church's Lead Pastor Doug Sherman of Moses Lake was a close friend of Easterly's after they met in 1988.
Sherman told iFIBER ONE News that Keith was crossing the street in Lake Havasu City on Tuesday when he was struck by a car and killed. Sherman says Keith was on foot between two parked vehicles when he darted out in front of traffic at the wrong time. Sherman says the driver was a retired fireman who tended to Easterly until EMTs arrived. Easterly was declared deceased a short time later.
Aside from being a pastor, Easterly was employed by ASMI (now REC Silicon) during his career.
Easterly leaves behind a wife the day before their 59th wedding anniversary and his children. He was 80-years-old.