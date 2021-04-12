MOSES LAKE - Longtime Moses Lake swim coach Tony St. Onge has passed away. He was 65.
“It is with a very heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of the great Tony St. Onge,” the Manta Rays swim team posted on Facebook. “After fighting off cancer over the last year, Tony has dealt with numerous health complications that increased in severity last week.”
St. Onge was the swim coach at Moses Lake High School for 42 years. His impact in Moses Lake led the school district to name the pool building the Tony St. Onge: Pool of Dreams.
St. Onge was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2020 and had already faced significant medical obstacles, paralyzed in a car accident in 1977 and in 2003, suffering a complication that resulted in spinal cord surgery. He continued to teach and coach at the high school during the five years it took him to recover.
Along with coaching the high school team, St. Onge helped start and coach the Manta Rays for more than two decades.
“Tony was a legendary coach, who gave his all to his athletes and they responded in kind with great performances, especially at the State Championship meet,” the Washington Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association stated. “Tony was charismatic, selfless, caring and knowledgeable.”