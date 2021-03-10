ORONDO - A section of US 2 between Orondo and Waterville will finally open at the end of March.
On Wednesday, WSDOT announced that better weather has allowed crews to push forward with work to clear the slide and any remaining loose rocks.
Transportation officials expect the thoroughfare to reopen on March 24.
A large slide in the early morning hours of February 2 prompted a closure of the road in both directions due to hazardous conditions. A loose car-sized boulder overhanging above the road was the biggest cause of concern; that has since been removed.
Netting above the road is also being repaired and unstable rock is being secured.
The road will open to flagger-controlled traffic sometime prior to March 24.