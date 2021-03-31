A Gallup poll reveals that, for the first time, the majority of America does not belong to a place of worship.
Researchers conducted a widespread opinion poll and published the results on Monday.
In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, which was down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.
U.S. church membership was at 73% when Gallup first measured it in 1937 and remained near 70% for the next six decades. A steady decline began in the 21st century.
The pollster asks Americans a variety of questions on their religious attitudes and practices twice each year. The study found that Americans without a religious preference are highly unlikely to belong to a holy sanctuary.
A factor that correlates with the decline is a generational difference. According to Gallup, church membership is strongly correlated with age, as 66% of traditionalists – U.S. adults born before 1946 – belong to a church, compared with the 58% of baby boomers, 50% of those in Generation X and 36% of millennials. So far, Generation Z is showing a turnout comparable to millennials.
In its study Gallup concluded that “churches are only as strong as their membership…” Gallup reports that the exact number of church closures are elusive, but the pollster estimates that thousands of U.S. churches are closing each year.