MANSFIELD - In a town with a population barely big enough to eclipse 400, winning the lottery in Mansfield would likely cause some commotion.
That happened to a woman who won $50,000 from Washington’s Lottery last week.
On Sept.1, Tammy P. bought a Lucky Clover Crossword ticket from the Mansfield Family Market. $50,000 is Lucky Clover Crossword’s top prize. In total, there are four top prizes; the game still has three top prizes that have yet to be won. The odds of winning the top prize are obviously slim with a total of 3,158,100 tickets printed.