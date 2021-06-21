OTHELLO - The Adams County Pet Rescue shelter in Othello is in dire need of donations due to a myriad of issues that has been afflicting the facility for some time.
Last Wednesday, the shelter posted that it is out of dog food and is using a local animal food bank for supplies.
Several costly equipment issues are also nagging at the shelter which includes vehicle maintenance, needed toilet replacement, faltering air units, non-working wash drains, and a broken dishwasher which keeps animal dishes clean.
To donate, call the Adams County Pet Shelter at 509-488-5514.