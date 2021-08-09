MOSES LAKE - The family of the late Dale Walker announced that the longtime Grant PUD commissioner succumbed to lung cancer on Sunday evening.
Walker's family confirmed their father's death and its cause on his social media page just after 11 a.m. on Monday.
Walker was elected to his first six-year term as a Grant PUD commissioner in the fall of 2010 and his second term was set to expire in December of 2022.
A farmer, and owner of a local seed company in Moses Lake, Walker was actively involved in agriculture and agricultural research. Walker and his family played a role in the development of the Columbia Basin Project; it is an extensive irrigation system that serves 671,000 acres in east central Washington.
Walker leaves behind his wife, Cheryl, of nearly 50 years and his four children.
Walker was 75 years old.
More will be released about a potential replacement for Walker on the Grant PUD's commission board.