MOSES LAKE - Residents can help “Stamp Out Hunger” on Saturday as the National Association of Letter Carriers hold their annual food drive.
Since 1993, every year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations that go directly to local food banks. The food drive is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can leave non-perishable food in bags next to their mailbox to be collected on Saturday, or drop off donations at any post office.
In the 30 years since the food drive began, more than 1.82 billion pounds of food have been donated across the country.
The letter carriers food drive comes at a time where supplies at many food banks are depleted, as most donations to food banks come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.