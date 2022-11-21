Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain.
One-hundreth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties; the immediate Wenatchee area is expected to get ice as well.
About a quarter of an inch of ice build up is expected over Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, making for troublesome traveling conditions.
In the lowlands across Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties, less than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate during the day and into the evening on Tuesday.
Lowland temperatures are expected to be in the low 30's.