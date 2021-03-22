CASHMERE - People apparently can’t get enough of fruity confection called ‘Aplets and Cotlets,’ especially now that the candy line could cease to exist come June.
“Sales have boomed since our announcement. Our customers want to make sure they get some before we stop production,” Liberty Orchards President Greg Taylor told iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
Last week, the Cashmere-based company says it was shuttering operations after 101 years of business. Since then, stores have reportedly been making the candies ‘front and center’ on sales floors.
However, just because Liberty Orchards is shutting down, doesn’t mean there won’t be a buying to keep the candy coming.
“There are many potential buyers who have stepped forward, seeking more information,” Taylor told iFIBER ONE News.
Taylor says the exact reasons why the company is shutting down or selling are being kept private. Taylor says the reasons are both personal and financial-related.