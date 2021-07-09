EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin Foundation’s (CBF) impactful ‘splash’ on people’s lives continues to compound.
In cleverly-themed move, the Ephrata-based philanthropic is now motioning to make a literal 'splash' with a community celebration planned for July 18.
On July 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., CBF will foot the bill for admission to Ephrata’s Splash Zone waterpark to celebrate its 25 years of existence.
"We are wanting to make a splash and express our gratitude for all the people who have made CBF what it is today," said CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak.
During the three-hour event, admission to Splash Zone will be free. The occasion will also showcase live music by Hometown Hooligans and will serve up free BBQ. Patrons can also enter to win two free tickets to the Granger Smith concert at the NCW Fair in Waterville.
"Since the Columbia Basin Foundation’s inception 25 years ago, CBF has awarded $11,159,453.72 in scholarship and grants to students and community members throughout the region," CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak told iFIBER ONE News.
Currently, CBF manages over $12,000,000 in charitable assets.
“We are truly a gathering place for generosity that keeps growing and giving,” Isaak explained.
To become a donor and contribute to the charitable causes stewarded by CBF, visit its website at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.