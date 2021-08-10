MOSES LAKE - A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly assaulted three homeless people in Moses Lake.
Jeremy Stewart, 40, was booked into Grant County Jail for two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault, according to Moses Lake police.
Police say Stewart assaulted the three victims at different locations in the city. Stewart allegedly attacked at least one victim with a baseball bat at a city park.
Stewart was later located at a gas station and was taken into custody.
No other details were available as Moses Lake police continue to investigate.