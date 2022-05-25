HERMISTON, Ore. — The man accused of killing Moses Lake resident Yanira Cedillos could be back in Grant County as soon as this week after waiving any further extradition hearings.
Juan Gastelum waived his right to further extradition hearings during a Wednesday morning hearing in Umatilla County, Oregon, where he remains in jail on a fugitive hold. Gastelum was previously due back in court on June 1 but the hearing was moved up to Wednesday after the court received a governor’s warrant for extradition.
Moses Lake police Capt. Dave Sands said it’s possible Gastelum could be transported to Grant County this week, either by Moses Lake police or through jail transport.
Gastelum is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree murder and second-degree rape in connection to the killing of Cedillos, whose body was recovered on May 12 in a remote area in Walla Walla County.
Gastelum was taken into custody at his home in Hermiston, Oregon after Cedillos was reported missing on March 4. Police say Gastelum had given Cedillos a ride to her apartment the night before after she had been out celebrating her birthday. Gastelum was reportedly at her apartment for more than five hours and police say evidence, including pictures on his phone, show Cedillos was killed inside her apartment and Gastelum later moved her body.