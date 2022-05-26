MOSES LAKE — Juan Gastelum, accused of raping and murdering Moses Lake resident Yanira Cedillos, has been transported back to Grant County to face charges.
Gastelum this week waived his right to any further extradition hearings in Umatilla County, Oregon court. He had been held in Umatilla County Jail on a fugitive hold since his arrest in March.
Moses Lake police detectives transported Gastelum to the Grant County Jail on Friday. He faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree rape in Grant County Superior Court.
Cedillos disappeared the night of March 4 after she was out celebrating her birthday. Police say Gastelum had given her a ride to her apartment and was there for more than five hours. Detectives reported evidence shows Cedillos was killed inside her apartment.
Cedillos body was found on May 12 in a remote area in Walla Walla County.