BREWSTER — A man is accused of fleeing from police after reportedly pointing a sawed-off shotgun at two people in Oroville.
A county-wide attempt-to-locate had been put out on Oct. 2 for Ruben Ocampo after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at two people. Brewster police located Ocampo at about 4 p.m. driving a 2003 Honda CR-V south on Highway 97.
Officers pursued the suspect until the vehicle was lost in an orchard. During the pursuit, police say Ocampo threw a shotgun out of the vehicle. The firearm was later recovered by police.
About two hours later, the Honda was again located entering the Brewster city limits. A felony traffic stop was conducted and Ocampo was taken into custody.
Ocampo was booked into Okanogan County Jail for multiple felonies and several outstanding warrants.