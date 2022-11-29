MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is charged with robbery after police say he pointed a pistol at another man and stole his shotgun at a homeless encampment.
Eric J. Applegate, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The victim, a 22-year-old man, told police he had walked to a homeless encampment Monday morning in a field north of East Penn Street. The victim said he was sitting around a campfire when Applegate asked him to leave. The victim, who told police he carries a shotgun slung over his shoulder, was getting ready to leave when Applegate allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim’s head, according to police.
Police say the victim’s shotgun fell to the ground during the altercation. He then left the area and eventually went to the Moses Lake Police Department to reported the alleged robbery.
Moses Lake police were granted a search warrant for the homeless camp and Applegate was taken into custody. Applegate, a convicted felon, denied pulling a gun on anyone.
Moses Lake police reportedly found the victim’s shotgun, a second short-barreled shotgun and a .45 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen among Applegate’s belongings at the homeless camp.